Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.35. 3,318,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

