EULAV Asset Management Buys 9,217 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.45% of RLI worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 1.2 %

RLI traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.91. 12,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,574. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.