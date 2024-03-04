EULAV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,728 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $45,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.14. 87,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $171.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

