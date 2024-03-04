EULAV Asset Management Purchases 45,500 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WST traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $356.41. 93,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,419. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

