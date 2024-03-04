EULAV Asset Management Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.09% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

