Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,825 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.77. 122,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

