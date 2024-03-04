Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 54,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

