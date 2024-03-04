Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,707,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 421,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,901. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

