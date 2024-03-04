Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $238.65. 261,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

