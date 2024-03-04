Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,020,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 35,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,290. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

