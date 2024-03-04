Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,878. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

