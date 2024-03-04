Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,156,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

