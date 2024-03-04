Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $10.36 on Monday, hitting $192.28. 34,408,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,005,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.