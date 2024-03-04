Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.