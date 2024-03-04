Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of RH worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of RH stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.52. 55,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.77. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

