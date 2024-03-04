Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period.

EWJ traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,417. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

