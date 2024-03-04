Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,223,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 5,404,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,437. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

