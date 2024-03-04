Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.33. Evotec shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 28,158 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

