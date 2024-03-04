Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.6 days.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $43.07 on Monday. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

