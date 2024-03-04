Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.60.

FRT stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

