Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Lansing Management LP’s Largest Position

Lansing Management LP lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 37.5% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $32,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,141,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $11.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $413.51. 267,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.31. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

