Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $414.16 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $430.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

