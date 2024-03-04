Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.71 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $368.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,273,123 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

