Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.79.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.