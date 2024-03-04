Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$724.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

