Financial Analysis: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PHINIA and Superior Industries International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.47 $102.00 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($4.01) -0.87

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Superior Industries International -5.00% -156.56% -4.64%

Summary

PHINIA beats Superior Industries International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

