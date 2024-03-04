Financial Survey: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90% Enovix -2,800.51% -77.05% -42.57%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 268.93%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.21%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Enovix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Enovix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 61.94 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -7.92 Enovix $7.64 million 213.88 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -6.37

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Enovix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

