FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FINW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FINW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.