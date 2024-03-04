First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 1,515,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

