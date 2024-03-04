First National Bank of Omaha Has $257,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.