First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $150.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.