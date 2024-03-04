First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

