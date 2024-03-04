First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.86

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 9669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,498,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

