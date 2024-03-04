First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

