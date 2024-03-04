First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 139725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.