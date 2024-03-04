First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 139725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
