Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluent

Fluent Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.