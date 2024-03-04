Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 167.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $70.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

