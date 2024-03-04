Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $195.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 209,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

