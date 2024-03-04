Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,141 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of FOX worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.42 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

