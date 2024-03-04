Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.80

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

