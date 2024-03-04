Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Up 14.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.05. 442,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 252,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

