Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts Trading Up 4.3 %

FLL opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

