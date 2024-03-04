G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, G999 has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $22.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006456 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.