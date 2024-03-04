Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.29

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $28.49. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 53,622 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

