George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$218.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$218.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$201.00.

TSE WN opened at C$179.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In other news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263. Insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

