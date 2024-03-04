Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.38% of Ziff Davis worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 36.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Ziff Davis

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.