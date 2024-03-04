Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.96% of Stewart Information Services worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 221,565 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.