Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 474.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $259.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

