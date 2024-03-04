Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $172.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

