Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.71 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,114,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.4 %

NEO stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

